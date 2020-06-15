379 locally stranded individuals transported home

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

A TOTAL of 379 locally stranded individuals were sent on their way home to their provinces after the government vowed to assist those who are affected by the COVID-19 quarantine measures.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after he assured that no other Filipino would have to suffer the same fate as Michelle Silvertino who died in Pasay City after waiting for five days for a bus ride to Camarines Sur.

Roque yesterday reported that 764 LSIs have been transferred to the Villamor Airbase Elementary School as of Sunday morning. Of the figure, 379 were assisted for transport while 385 were still waiting for their turn.

He added that 150 LSIs have been sent to Davao and General Santos City via OPV BRP Gabriela Silang while another 150 were ferried via a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Davao.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has distributed 633 sanitary kits and 633 sleeping kits to LSIs. It likewise provided P2,000 financial assistance to 539 LSIs.

Roque had earlier said that Silvertino’s death prompted the government to establish new policies to assist locally-stranded persons, particularly those near airports and bus stations.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala, hindi po tayo bulag sa paghihirap ng ating mga kababayan at ayaw na ayaw po ni Presidente ‘yan kaya aksyon agad,” he had said.

