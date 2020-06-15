6 areas seek escalated quarantine

As the nation awaits President Duterte’s decision on the country’s quarantine measures after June 15, Malacañang yesterday revealed that officials from six areas have appealed to the COVID-19 task force to be placed under a higher quarantine classification.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Cebu City, a high-risk area that is under the general community quarantine until June 15, appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to be escalated back to modified enhanced community quarantine.

The following areas likewise appealed to be placed back under GCQ from the modified GCQ:

– Quezon

– Abra

– Apayao

– Caraga

– Lanao del Sur

Fourteen areas appealed for the de-escalation of their quarantine classification:

– Dagupan City

– Batanes

– Davao de Oro

– Davao del Norte

– Davao Oriental

– Davao Occidental

– Davao del Sur

– Pangasinan

– Angeles City

– Nueva Ecija

– Zambales

– Pampanga

– Cavite

– Cebu

Roque said there was no appeal that came from Metro Manila.

Over the weekend, Roque said that it was a gamble having Duterte decide the post-June 15 scenarios. He, however, reiterated yesterday that Duterte will make the right decision for the people and the economy.

“The right to life prevails. Kinakailangan pangalagaan ang kalusugan ng lahat. Pero nandiyan din ‘yung karapatan na magkaroon ng hanapbuhay so kaya napipilitan tayo magbukas ng ating ekonomiya at ‘yan nga po ang ginawa natin under GCQ,” he said.

“’Yung obligasyon ng estado – obligasyon ng kanyang administrasyon na pangalagaan ang kalusugan, kinakailangan ibalanse sa karapatan din naman ng mga tao na magtrabaho,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

