BIR no longer requires mayor’s permit for business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is no longer requiring businessmen to submit a mayor’s permit to register and start operations.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay scrapped the mandatory requirement to further enhance the law on easing business transactions with the government.

BIR insiders said, however, the BIR chief issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 57-2020 following complaints by new business operators about difficulty and delay in getting the permit from the local government.

The same sources said that it is common knowledge that some local officials are deliberately delaying the release of the petitions to compel business operators to come across.

The RMC stressed that applicants must submit complete papers to secure immediate approval.

“The bureau will not process or approve incomplete, or deficient applications,” it added.

The registration requirements are listed in the circular like applications by self-employed individuals, corporations, partnership, estates and trusts. (Jun Ramirez)

comments