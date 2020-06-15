Go with him for two miles

Gospel: Mt 5:38-42

JESUS said to his disciples: “You have heard that it was said, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. But I say to you, offer no resistance to one who is evil. When someone strikes you on your right cheek, turn the other one to him as well. If anyone wants to go to law with you over your tunic, hand him your cloak as well. Should anyone press you into service for one mile, go with him for two miles. Give to the one who asks of you, and do not turn your back on one who wants to borrow.”

Jesus teaches not to use violence to counter evil. In Leviticus, retaliation is regulated by ensuring a certain proportionality between the harm done and the corresponding punishment: “Fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth” (24:20). However, this directive on moderate vengeance only exacts satisfaction on the part of the aggrieved but does not provide healing.

Jesus wants people, whether they inflict the hurt or are the ones hurt, to enter into the process of healing, wherein both parties will experience salvation.

