Gov’t vows to keep pork prices in check

BY ARGYLL GEDUOS

MALACAÑANG yesterday assured the public that the government will implement measures to keep the price of pork in the market low as its supply falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Agriculture Secretary William Dar gave an assurance that there will be enough supply of pork in the market.

Roque said one of the options was to import pork in order to keep the prices low.

“May mga hakbang na gagawin po diyan. I’m sure kung kinakailangan mag-import para pababain ang presyo, gagawin po ‘yan,” he said. “’Wag po kayong mag-alala, we’re on top of the situation,” he added.

President Duterte’s sixth weekly report to Congress revealed that the country may face a deficit in the supply of pork by the last quarter of the year. The report from the Department of Agriculture was based on a projected total annual demand of 1,203,827 metric tons of pork and the projected supply of 1,118,101 MT.

Duterte’s report stated that there will be a sufficient supply of rice, corn, and chicken for the whole year based on projected demands and supply outlooks.

“The DA projects a surplus stock of 3,326,161 MT of rice, 4,073,451 MT of corn, and 590,627 MT of chicken by the end of the year,” the President said in the report.

