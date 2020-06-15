MMDA designates bike lane on EDSA

As more workers use bikes for transportation during the community quarantine, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday reminded the motorists not to use the right most lane of EDSA as it is now designated for bicycles.

Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA said that concrete barriers or steel separators are yet to be installed along EDSA to ensure the safety of bikers.

“Since wala pang barriers, some private vehicles might use the right most lane kapag nakita nilang maluwag, but please be reminded na ito ang designated bike lane,” she said during a phone interview.

“Time will come malalagyan ‘yan ng barriers so better na masanay na sila not to use that lane,” she added.

The plan of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to create a bike lane along EDSA is caused by the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, she said.

“There are lesser means of transportation right now because the government is strictly implementing health and safety protocols,” the MMDA spokesperson explained.

According to Pialago, they are also studying to set up concrete barriers for bicycles along other major roads in the metropolis.

“Sa ngayon, pinag-aaralan pa namin ang paglalagay ng bike lanes sa iba pang major thoroughfares,” she said.

It can be recalled that the MMDA has earlier expressed its full support to bikers in Metro Manila. (Jel Santos)

