BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “I wake up laughing every day. I get a kick out of life.” – Bruce Willis

MORE KOREAN SHOWS: Expect a flood of more Korean content on your home screens in the coming months.

Recently forged partnership between SKY and VIU promises an expanded menu of Asian and other foreign shows via the cable channel.

At present, the union has been airing Korean shows like “A World of Married Couple,” “Road to Kingdom,” “Memorist,” and “Oh, My Baby.”

Matt Fernandez, GM of Mobile Entertainment for Megamobile, says VIU’s partnership with SKY Fiber is timely as more Filipinos are exploring a variety of shows from different countries these days.

Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy the new season of “Westworld” on HBO Go, also on SKY.

ENJOYABLE HOMESTAY: Families can now have an enjoyable homestay when they indulge in a wide array of online video content at their disposal as SKY Fiber launches its partnership with the hottest streaming apps today.

Binge-watchers can rely on the premium broadband service provider for unin­terrupted viewing pleasure through its fiber-fast speed of up to 200 Mbps, says Clau­dia Suarez, SKY’s Consumer Products Group Head.

1,000 PH MOVIES: With its reliable speeds, SKY Fiber subscribers can quickly ac­cess the top 2 video stream­ing sites in the Philippines – YouTube and iWant.

There are over a thousand Filipino movies available on top streaming app iWant.

iWant head Elaine Uy-Ca­sipit says there has been significant growth in iWant viewership since it expanded its content offerings, which now include iWant originals, Kids World, and live chan­nels.

