NLEX Harbor Link extension opens

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

TRUCKERS and other motorists can now enjoy faster travel between Manila and Quezon City with the opening of the North Luzon Expressway Harbor Link extension project.

Malacañang yesterday lauded the completion of the NLEX Harbor Link to help ease the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea attended the formal opening of the C3-R10 Section of the NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 yesterday and commended those involved in the project. Also present in the road launching were Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority head Vivencio Dizon.

“I would just like to congratulate Metro Pacific, NLEX, DPWH for the simple but very significant event. Lumiliit na po ang Metro Manila. Congratulations sa inyo. Maraming salamat po,” Medialdea said in his remarks aired on State television.

The C3-R10 section is a 2.6-kilometer new portion of the elevated expressway that connects R10 in Navotas City and NLEX. It extends the existing 5.65-kilometer NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10, one of the major infrastructure projects of the government.

With the completion of the NLEX Harbor Link project, Villar said travel time from Manila to Quezon City is expected to be reduced to only 15 to 20 minutes.

“We are expected to divert 70 percent of the trucks in Metro Manila that will otherwise pass through C5 and other Metro Manila thoroughfares,” he said.

“Napakalaking bagay sa traffic hindi lang sa Manila area pati sa buong Metro Manila and it will also help with the decongestion of other major thoroughfares,” he added.

Villar also remained optimistic the government can deliver on President Duterte’s promise to decongest Metro Manila “in the near future.”

“At this point, kaunti na lang po. We’ve passed the halfway mark of his administration and I can say that in the near future, we will be able deliver on the promise of the President that he will decongest Metro Manila especially EDSA,” he said during the opening ceremony of the road project.

Villar said the toll payment for the extended segment of the NLEX Harbor Link is still being discussed by the Toll Regulatory Board.

“Sa ngayon, wala pang additional toll pero pinag-uusapan sa TRB ang bagong toll,” he said.

“Kasama siya sa open system ng NLEX so magkakaroon ng kaunting-kaunting adjustment sa toll sa NLEX pero minimal siguro ang magiging impact nito sa overall toll rate sa buong system ng NLEX,” he said.

The latest infrastructure project is considered the first project to be completed under the “new normal” in construction activities during the quarantine period. Villar said public health standards have been observed to ensure the safety and health of the construction workers.

