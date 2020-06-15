P9-M ecstasy tablets from UK seized in Pasay warehouse

Bureau of Customs (BoC) agents detailed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) confiscated some P9 million worth of ecstasy tablets concealed in a paper shredder at a warehouse in Pasay City, officials announced Monday.

NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan said the seized 5,205 ecstacy tablets were shipped from the United Kingdom recently and consigned to an individual in Pasig City.

Customs NAIA personnel assigned at the warehosue discovered the tablets when they conducted physical examination of the package after observing inconsistencies in the shipment details, Talusan said.

The ecstacy tablets were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for further investigation.

The consignee and other persons involved in the shipment may face charges for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), according to Customs officials. (Ariel Fernandez)

