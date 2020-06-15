PNP prepares for SAP cash aid distribution

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now preparing for the distribution of the second tranche of the government’s cash assistance through the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said that they have already sent a team that would participate in the two-day orientation on the SAP distribution protocols.

This will define and direct the PNP personnel’s role in assisting the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the management and distribution of cash assistance to qualified beneficiaries as well as the wait listed families,” said Banac.

President Duterte earlier tapped the police and the military for the cash distribution over his distrust on some local officials who were allegedly engaged in corruption using the SAP fund.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has been tapped to run after erring local officials involved in SAP distribution anomalies.

The CIDG has received and handled at least 235 cases against 600 probable suspects.

A total of 126 of these cases were already filed in courts, 66 are still under investigation, seven are being readied for filing, four were referred or endorsed to other agencies, while 32 cases could not be filed due to valid reasons.

The second tranche of SAP will be given to the entitled beneficiaries in Metro Manila, Central Luzon except the province of Aurora, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Benguet, Pangasinan, Iloilo Province, Cebu Province, Bacolod City, Davao City, Albay and Zamboanga City. (Aaron Recuenco)

