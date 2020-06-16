Be responsible in handling contact-tracing info – NU coach

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

National University Pep Squad coach Ghicka Bernabe is calling out on people to be more respectful and responsible in handling personal information for contact-tracing purposes after a scary incident a few days ago.

Bernabe disclosed that she got a call from a stranger on the same day she filled up an information sheet on public vehicles she rode and establishments she went in as part of protocols under the General Community Quarantine.

“I give out my personal information in good faith to follow the protocols on contact-tracing and it’s unprofessional that people get this for personal use,” she said.

Bernabe said the caller addressed her casually with her full name, Ghereeka, and even offered her a ride home.

“Naging suspicious na ako kasi hindi naman ako tinatawag ng friends ko by my full name. And kung professional call man yun, he should have addressed me like, ‘Ms. Bernabe’. Pero siya, casual na casual.”

Thanks to her instinct, she immediately cut off the conversation.

Bernabe plans to go to the authorities to help with her personal investigation.

She knew the importance of giving out information for contact-tracing purposes, but it should not be used to exploit others at these difficult times.

She hoped public vehicles and establishments would be stricter in handling people’s personal information.

“Kasi nung nag-fill up ako ng info ko (for contact-tracing), isang page lang. Magkakasama na lahat ng info ng ibang tao. So madali talagang ma-take advantage,” she said.

“Kasi it could lead to stalking and scamming people, lalo na sa mga babae.”

