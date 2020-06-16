Landmark fight for GenSan boxer

BY NICK GIONGCO

Mike Plania becomes the first Filipino boxer to get back into action in the coronavirus era when he collides with Joshua Greer of Chicago in a ten-round overweight bantamweight duel today at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Amid stringent safety protocols, Plania and Greer had no trouble making weight as officials of the Nevada Athletic Commission and Bob Arum’s Top Rank presided over the pre-fight ritual.

The General Santos City-born Plania, 23, came in at 119.5 lbs while Greer, 26, tipped in at 120 in a clash of world-ranked boxers.

The fighters and their cornermen as well as those physically taking part in the event were tested as Arum carefully moved slowly but surely to bring the sport back into the limelight.

The Plania-Greer showdown, alongside four other bouts, is the third show the 88-year-old Aru is staging the last ten days.

A few more is happening down the road and well into July, August and September if everything falls into place, according to the Hall of Fame promoter.

Top Rank’s rival promoters ‒ the Los Angeles-based Oscar De La Hoya’s

Golden Boy Promotions ‒ is only returning to holding fights next month.

Like the previous two cards, there would be no audience in attendance and only necessary personnel ‒ TV crew, fight officials, commission and Top Rank staff ‒are going to be present.

Arum is aiming to put up significant matchups ‒ world title fights ‒ hopefully as early as August.

