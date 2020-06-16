Suspension or fine for Baldwin?

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA at presstime is still weighing what sanctions it will give to Tab Baldwin for comments that sparked backlash from

several members of the local basketball community.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was set to announce the penalties yesterday after speaking with an apologetic Baldwin in an online conference the other day.

Marcial and members of the league’s technical committee were deliberating if at least a fine for what they deemed as “comments detrimental to the league” will be enough to punish Baldwin, who did apologize but maintained that his remarks were “taken out of context.”

Baldwin will be penalized by the league as he is officially listed in the TNT KaTropa roster as an assistant coach.

Up for debate is a possible suspension on Baldwin since Marcial had earlier hinted that the American-Kiwi mentor will definitely receive a fine from the league.

The Gilas Pilipinas program director and Ateneo coach caused a stir when he said that local coaches are “tactically immature” while also describing the PBA’s implementation of a one-import conference as a “big mistake.”

San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua, NorthPort owner and 1Pacman party list representative Mikee Romero and the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines were among those who chided Baldwin for his comments.

Baldwin, however, has received support from fans on social media, saying that the former Gilas mentor did make some valid points.

Meanwhile, an Ateneo official said that “everyone is entitled to their opinion” when asked of the Baldwin situation in the third online session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Em Fernandez, the outgoing UAAP president and Ateneo’s representative to the league’s board of managing directors, was honest to say that he has not seen the full the episode where Baldwin made the comments in the “Coaches Unfiltered” podcast but was quick to enough to respect the Blue Eagles mentor’s right to make his expressions.

“In all honesty, I didn’t finish the episode so I can’t really comments on the specifics. But at the end of the day, everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” said Fernandez, who was joined in the forum by UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag.

Saguisag seconded Fernandez’s thoughts.

“As far as the UAAP is concerned, I’m not aware of any derogatory remark attacking the UAAP,” said Saguisag. “Whether he uttered something that caused a stir among organizations he may or may not be a part of, we respect that kasi kanilang organization yun.

“But as far as the UAAP is concerned, ang sabi pa nga ng iba magaganda yung mga sinabi about us so no problem,” he added.

