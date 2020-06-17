Cebu City COVID-19 cases near 4,000

CEBU CITY—The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city inched closer to the 4,000-mark after more than 200 new cases were added on the first day that the city was reverted to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last Tuesday.

In the data issued by the City Health Department last Tuesday night, the city logged 203 new cases, increasing the total number to 3,814.

Of the total figures, 1,851 are active cases. There were also two new deaths and 50 recoveries. Overall, the city already has 41 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,924 recoveries.

The more than 200 new cases came on a day that mayor Edgardo Labella insisted that the city is qualified to be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) instead of ECQ. (Calvin Cordova)

