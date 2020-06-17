Danding Cojuangco, former basketball godfather, passes away

BILLIONAIRE-sportsman Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, the PBA announced on Wednesday. He was 85.

Cojuangco, served as chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation – one of the pioneering teams in the pro league – died of pneumonia and heart failure before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Widely known as the godfather of Philippine amateur basketball in the 80s, Cojuangco wore different hats during the Marcos regime.

A losing candidate in the hotly-contested 1992 presidential election – Fidel V. Ramos won the race – Cojuangco was behind the success of the PH basketball team in the early 80s after bringing in the well-respected Ron Jacobs.

The country embellished its reputation as the regional power in basketball when the PH team – carrying the colors of Northern Consolidated – lorded over the Asian Interclub Championship in Malaysia in 1984 and the Jones Cup title.

Apart from winning the SEA Games gold in 1985, the PH team also won a PBA title.

The Cojuangco-backed PH team also won the 1985 Asian Championship (now FIBA Asia Cup) which was held before the EDSA Revolution. The tournament was held January of 1986.

Aside from basketball, his other passion is horseracing – with one of the country’s Triple Crown events was named in his honor.

He was also the chief backer of the La Salle Green Archers.

