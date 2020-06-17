Danding death mourned

Malacañang yesterday expressed sadness over the passing of business magnate Eduardo Cojuangco Jr. and paid tribute for his “immense contribution” to the country’s job generation and socioeconomic development.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr., at the age of 85,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

“Mr. Cojuangco, through his San Miguel Corp. (SMC), where he served as its chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO), had immense contribution to the socioeconomic development of the Philippines through the company’s operations in food, beverages, energy, power, oil refining, and infrastructure,” he said.

He said San Miguel Corp. under the helm of Cojuangco has also provided livelihood opportunities to thousands of Filipinos.

The company has also been a reliable partner of the government in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic through its support for frontliners and vulnerable sectors, according to Roque.

“The Palace offers its fervent prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of Mr. Cojuangco as we convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

