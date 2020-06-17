‘Namedroppers’

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

HIGHSPEED takes a nostalgic trip and recalls some “namedroppers” in showbiz.

Let’s start with the goddess of beauty Paraluman, Sigrid Von Giese off-cam. She was billed Mina de Gracia in the ‘40s. But her producer and leading man, Fernando Poe Sr. suggested she drop Mina de Gracia in favor of Paraluman.

The actress happily obliged. She was about to star with Poe Sr. in a film titled, well, “Paraluman.”

After World War II, Paraluman joined Sampaguita where she won a FAMAS best actress award for “Sino ang Maysala” in 1957.

MONA LISA – She was initially billed Fleur de Lis in her early films, including LVN’s first offering, “Giliw Ko” (1939) with Ely Ramos, Mila del Sol, and Fernando Poe Sr.

But she was told Fleur de Lis had a shady meaning in French, referring to “ladies of the night” (prostitutes). It was changed to Mona Lisa, after “the lady with a mystic smile.” Many starrers followed “Giliw Ko.”

After an absence of 25 years, she staged a comeback in Lino Brocka’s “Insiang” in 1976. “Insiang” made it to Cannes, where French filmmakers viewing “Insiang” found the name Mona

Lisa rather funny, odd. Brocka decided to use her real name in “Insiang’s” credit, Lerma Yapco.

DOLPHY – Dolphy (Rodolfo Vera Quizon) has been known by such nickname from way back when. But once on stage in the ‘40s he was billed Golay as he resembled a Chinese name Golay.

Dr. Jose R. Perez, the great starbuilder, wisely retained the Dolphy moniker when he elevated the comedian to stardom in 1955 along with Lolita Rodriguez in “Jack en Jill.”

Dolphy became the undisputed King of Comedy.

FERNANDO POE JR. – Did you know that the real Fernando Poe Jr. was his brother Andy? FPJ was Ronald Allan Kelley Poe.

But he was introduced as FPJ in his first movie, “Anak Ni Palaris,” and the name stuck.

FPJ is a National Artist, Actor of the Century.

