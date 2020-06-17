‘Supot’ joke triggers shooting; 3 wounded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a culture where circumcision is deemed as a rite of passage to manhood, being called “supot” (uncircumcised) is insulting, degrading and sometimes a cause of trouble.

So when a 30-year-old man passed by a drinking session of three friends in Santol town of La Union and called one of them “supot”, the joke ended up in a shooting rampage that resulted in the wounding of three people.

Based on the report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City, it was the joker Mac Joel Obedoza who engaged in shooting after the three victims allegedly tried to gang up on him at around 9 p.m. in Barangay Corro-oy in Santol town.

The victims identified as 24-year old Aljon Natalio, 20-year old Jayson Sabado and a 17-year old minor were having a drinking session when Obedoza shouted an Ilocono word equivalent to uncircumcised at them.

This prompted the three to go out to confront Obedoza.

“There was a heated argument between the suspect and the victims. The suspect later went home,” a report read.

But a few minutes later, Obedoza reportedly went back and started shooting the three victims.

Natalio was hit in his left arm while Sabado was hit in the abdomen and chest.

The 17-year old boy, on the other hand, suffered a bullet wound in the abdomen.

They were taken to the Balaoan District Hospital for medical treatment. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments