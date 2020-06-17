Your Father who sees in secret will repay you

GOSPEL: MT 6:1-6, 16-18

JESUS said to his disciples: “Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them; otherwise, you will have no recompense from your heavenly Father. When you give alms, do not blow a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets to win the praise of others. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.

“When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, who love to stand and pray in the synagogues and on street corners so that others may see them. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.

“When you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites. They neglect their appearance, so that they may appear to others to be fasting. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, so that you may not appear to be fasting, except to your Father who is hidden. And your Father who sees what is hidden will repay you.” * * *

The Gospel teaches the correct practice with regard to almsgiving, prayer, and fasting. Every believer is expected to give alms, pray, and fast. Good deeds, however, can be done to show off. Jesus teaches his disciples to be aware of such a danger. The heavenly Father sees everything. God is the one who rewards our acts of kindness.

The reward coming from God is not transactional but transformational. When we do good deeds without hypocrisy, we open ourselves up to God’s grace, which in turn makes us better individuals.

