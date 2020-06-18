100 Pasig City employees regularized

On his 31st birthday, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto regularized the last 100 local government employees who have served the city as contractuals for more than two decades.

In his official Facebook page, the mayor said Wednesday night he has signed the appointment papers of 100 newly regularized employees that included street sweepers and engineering aides.

“Lahat sila, mahigit 20 taon nanatiling kontraktwal sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Pasig,” Sotto said.

After almost serving a year as the local chief executive of Pasig, the mayor announced that all contractual employees, who served the local government for over 20 years, have been regularized.

“I am happy to announce, wala nang naiwan na contractual sa mga empleyado nating mahigit 20 years nang nasa serbisyo,” Sotto said. (Jhon Casinas)

