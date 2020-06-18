Entrepreneur steps up for SMEs, says digitization ‘new normal’

Dr. Dorelene Dimaunahan, a serial entrepreneur, educator, business coach, host, and author, announced that she is now getting more involved in digital businesses to help small and medium enterprises bounce back and adapt to the digital world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the perfect time. Digitization is the new normal. I want to make sure that I play a vital role in helping aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, in the best way I can,” she said.

Since the enhanced community quarantine started last March, Dimaunahan started touching base with her mentees and giving 1:1 free sessions to others who need business advice.

“I feel her sincerity and genuine care for her mentees and I am grateful to have someone who would guide me in my entrepreneurial journey,” one of her mentees said. “She has the power to make anyone feel confident especially when it comes to starting up your own business,” another mentee added.

Rafael Rocky Hernandez, chief executive officer of a self-service laundry with more than 130 branches nationwide, disclosed that Dimaunahan is their consultant for process streamlining. A business partner of Dimaunahan is Gina Valdez, managing director of an end-to-end accounting and human resources support services company.

Valdez said Dimaunahan is enthusiastic to support the social enterprise community. “Dore became a great addition to the team. She complements me and the other business partners.”

