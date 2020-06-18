More poetic movie titles

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
LAST week, Highspeed enumerated poetic movie titles. Here are more, as gathered from the book, “The Golden Years; Memorable Tagalog Movie Ads 1946-1956” from the collection of Danny Dolor.
The poetic movie titles have English translations:
“Tubig Na Hinugasan” (Cleansed Water).
“Apoy Na Ginatungan” (Fueled Fire).
“Tubig” and “Apoy,” directed by Paquito Bolero, were star-studded.
*
MOVIE QUEEN – Rosa del Rosario, movie queen of the ‘40s, starred in Gerry de Leon’s “Bulaklak at Paruparo” (Flower and Butterfly).
Eduardo de Castro’s “Singsing Na Sinulid” (Ring of Thread).
Consuelo Osorio’s “Kundiman ng Luha” (Ballad of Tears).
Susana O. de Guzman’s “Himala ng Birhen sa Antipolo” (Miracle of the Virgin of Antipolo).
*
OTHER POETIC TITLES – Tor Villano’s “Walang Kamatayan” (Deathless) and “Kalbario ng Isang Ina” (Calvary of a Mother).
Carlos S. Manalo’s “Kalbario ng Isang Asawa” (Calvary of a Husband).
Mar S. Torre’s “Basahang Ginto” (Golden Rag).
Billy Icasiano’s “Panyolitong Bughaw” (Blue Hankie).
Rosa Mia’s “Pagdating ng Takip-Silim” (When Dusk Falls).
Olive La Torre’s “Uhaw na Pag-ibig” (Thirsty Love).
Artemio Marquez’s “Digmaan ng Damdamin” (Clash of Emotions).
Rino Bermudez’s “Dinayang Pagmamahal” (Cheated Love) and “Dakilang Pagpapasakit” (Noble Suffering).
Fermin Barva’s “Hiwaga ng Langit” (Heaven’s Mystery).
Joe Climaco’s “Harana sa Karagatan” (Serenade in the High Seas).
Nardo Vercudia’s “Huling Patak ng Dugo” (Last Drop of Blood).
Octavio Silos’ “Ulilang Kalapati” (Orphaned Dove).
Cesar Gallardo’s “Kidlat sa Silangan” (Lightning Over the East).
Eddie Romero’s “May Bakas ang Lumipas” (Traces of the Past).