More poetic movie titles

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

LAST week, Highspeed enu­merated poetic movie titles. Here are more, as gathered from the book, “The Golden Years; Memorable Tagalog Movie Ads 1946-1956” from the collection of Danny Dolor.

The poetic movie titles have English translations:

“Tubig Na Hinugasan” (Cleansed Water).

“Apoy Na Ginatungan” (Fu­eled Fire).

“Tubig” and “Apoy,” directed by Paquito Bolero, were star-studded.

*

MOVIE QUEEN – Rosa del Rosario, movie queen of the ‘40s, starred in Gerry de Leon’s “Bulaklak at Paruparo” (Flower and Butterfly).

Eduardo de Castro’s “Singsing Na Sinulid” (Ring of Thread).

Consuelo Osorio’s “Kundiman ng Luha” (Ballad of Tears).

Susana O. de Guzman’s “Hi­mala ng Birhen sa Antipolo” (Miracle of the Virgin of An­tipolo).

*

OTHER POETIC TITLES – Tor Villano’s “Walang Kamatayan” (Deathless) and “Kalbario ng Isang Ina” (Calvary of a Moth­er).

Carlos S. Manalo’s “Kalbario ng Isang Asawa” (Calvary of a Husband).

Mar S. Torre’s “Basahang Ginto” (Golden Rag).

Billy Icasiano’s “Panyolitong Bughaw” (Blue Hankie).

Rosa Mia’s “Pagdating ng Tak­ip-Silim” (When Dusk Falls).

Olive La Torre’s “Uhaw na Pag-ibig” (Thirsty Love).

Artemio Marquez’s “Dig­maan ng Damdamin” (Clash of Emotions).

Rino Bermudez’s “Dinayang Pagmamahal” (Cheated Love) and “Dakilang Pagpapasakit” (Noble Suffering).

Fermin Barva’s “Hiwaga ng Langit” (Heaven’s Mystery).

Joe Climaco’s “Harana sa Karagatan” (Serenade in the High Seas).

Nardo Vercudia’s “Huling Patak ng Dugo” (Last Drop of Blood).

Octavio Silos’ “Ulilang Kala­pati” (Orphaned Dove).

Cesar Gallardo’s “Kidlat sa Silangan” (Lightning Over the East).

Eddie Romero’s “May Bakas ang Lumipas” (Traces of the Past).

