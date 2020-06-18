Panty theft incidents lead to rape suspect’s arrest

PANGASINAN – A man accused of stealing women’s underwear from his neighbors was arrested for a rape case in Barangay Banaoang, Calasiao.

The suspect, Jeric Itorma, alias “Mamals,” 24, a construction worker, residing at PNR Site, Barangay San Miguel, Calasiao, was nabbed at 11:55 a.m. last Wednesday on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Junius F. Dalaten of Regional Trial Court Branch 50 on March 9, 2020 for a sexual abuse case he committed in Alcala town, according to police.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect was placed under surveillance for almost a week after he became a subject of complaints by his neighbors over missing underwear of women in their village.

“Maraming nawawalan ng panties sa kanilang barangay at ang akusado ang kanilang inirereklamo,” a police officer said.

Police operatives finally cornered the suspect in Barangay Banaoang. Seized from him were two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,000.

Itorma denied stealing women’s underwear but admitted he was aware of the rape case against him.

“Wala po akong ninanakaw na panties ng mga kabarangay,” he said.

He also denied using illegal drugs. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)

