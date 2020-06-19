Ayaw nang kumain ng BF

BY RICA CRUZ

*

Hi Doc Rica,

Ayaw na po ako kainin ng boyfriend ko. Dati naman po ay ginagawa niya ‘yun, pero ngayon, parang hindi na niya gusto gawin. Feeling ko po rejected ako. Naaalala ko po na sabi niya dati na may ibang amoy ako doon sa baba. Ano po ba ang puwede kong gawin?

Rejected V

Hello Rejected V,

Hmm…madami nga akong naririnig na ganitong issue with women, especially sa mga bata katulad mo – madaming natatakot at nacoconscious na hayaan ang partner nila to give them oral sex or cunnilingus. Well, lahat ng babae ay may distinct na amoy sa kanilang genital region, which varies from time to time. Also, hindi lahat ng amoy ay pareho. There are people who like the smell, there are also those who don’t, and that’s okay. Sa totoo lang, hindi kailangan ng mga powdery fresh scent na feminine wash tulad nang nakikita mo sa commercials para pabanguhin pa ang iyong vulva. Minsan nga, mas nakakasama pa ‘yun sa iyong hygiene.

Unless you have an infection or you have poor hygiene practices, your smell should be normal and healthy. Ibig sabihin, basta naghuhugas ka with mild soap and water, and you dry your external genitalia after, normal lang dapat ang amoy ng iyong genitals. Pero kung may ma-notice ka na masamang amoy, it may be due to an infection. Infections usually give you a strong scent down there that is not as favorable o masakit sa ilong at ibig sabihin ay kailangan mo na magpatingin. Kung sinasabi ng partner mo na may iba siyang naaamoy sa ‘yo down there, baka kailangan mo magpacheck for infection.

Kailangan mo rin isipin na may STIs that can be transferred through oral sex, like cold sores or herpes. Also, sugary substances that are sometimes used to make it sweeter down there can increase your risk of getting a yeast infection. Kaya, it’s really important to get yourself checked from time to time.

I think it’s best that you talk to your boyfriend about this. Tanungin mo siya kung ano talaga ang rason kung bakit ayaw ka na niyang kainin. Dahil ba sa amoy? O baka naman dahil hindi lang talaga niya gusto gawin ang pagkain sayo. Maybe you can tell him and affirm him that you like it when he goes down on you at doon ka talaga napipleasure ng sobra. Or baka pwede mo rin i-return ang favor sa kaniya by going down on him. In any way, maraming paraan para mag-explore kayong dalawa. Ang importante ay malaman mo muna kung ano talaga ang problema. As long as you keep an honest and open communication with one another, then kayang masolusyonan ang problema. Good luck and be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

