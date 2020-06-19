Jessa’s natural beauty

BY NEIL RAMOS

PHENOMENAL Diva Jessa Zaragoza has partnered with Beautéderm Corporation, join­ing its stellar line-up of celeb­rity ambassadors.

Deciding on the matter is a no-brainer for the singer-ac­tress revealing she has already been using the company’s products for two straight years even before she signed with them.

It all started with her looking for quality skin care that could help maintain her youthful glow.

The passionate testimonies of several friends from the business led her to try Beau­téderm products.

She related, “I’ve been hear­ing so many wonderful stories about Beautéderm so I pur­chased their famous skin set. I tried the product out and immediately started noticing positive results and I fell in love with Beautéderm.”

Jessa is now urging women her age to try the products themselves.

“I recommend the brand to every working mom in her 40s. We may be busy working and taking care of our families but it is also very important to take care of ourselves and use products that we can re­ally trust,” said Jessa.

Company Pres­ident and CEO, Rhea Anicoche-Tan, is happy to have Jessa as endorser.

“I started out as a radio DJ right after college and I would always play Jessa’s songs. I have always been a fan and I am so happy that she is now part of the Beautéderm fam­ily.”

Jessa’s other favorites from the company: Knee & Elbow Whitening Cream, Purifie Fa­cial Wash, Beauté Tint, Beauté Balm, and Beautéderm Home’s Air and Fabric Freshener.

“When I do endorsements, it’s important that I believe in the brand and its products. Beautéderm is a brand that I am proud to recommend, especially to my loved ones, to my fans, and to mothers like myself who are looking for effective, quality beauty products that they can af­ford. I am very happy that I discovered Beautéderm and I’m proud to partner with this amazing brand in maintaining the natural glow of my skin,” said Jessa.

