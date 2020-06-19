Saranggola Awards

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life inter­esting.” – Paulo Coelho

PUSH FOR CREATIVE WRIT­ERS: Artists, including creative writers, need all the push they deserve to pursue their craft. Measly paid and mostly unrec­ognized, they find comfort, if not fulfillment, in artistic bodies that acknowledge their contribution to art.

One of these new bodies is the Saranggola Blog Awards (SBA), which honored writers of liter­ary blogs in an online ceremony last June 12.

SBA honors works in the fol­lowing categories: Short Story, Flash Fiction, Children’s Tales, Essay, Poetry and Book Review.

The event coincided with SBA’s 11th anniversary.

NEED FOR LITERARY BLOG­GERS: The SBA 2019 Awards is made possible in collaboration with the Intertextual Division of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The awarding ceremony was viewed online through the SBA Facebook page.

Saranggola Blog Awards was established by real estate worker Bernard Umali with support from the CCP, DMCI Homes and Golden Leaf Productions.

A graduate of Philippine Normal University, Bernard launched the SBA to give Filipino bloggers a venue to present their blogs in Tagalog.

Initially, he wanted only blog­gers to compete in the SBA, but later opened it to the public.

One of SBA’s objectives is to spread the use of Filipino on the Internet. It hopes to inspire more people to write creative blogs.

Noted writers and critics com­prised the panel of judges.

Each winner received a cash prize, certificate, and a trophy created by visual artist Honesto Guiruela.

