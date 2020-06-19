Thanks God, NorthPort’s Cruz is virus-free

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

NorthPort forward Jervy Cruz revealed on social media that he tested negative for COVID-19 after finding out that two of the six drivers from PISTON 6 he had helped out recently caught the coronavirus.

“It is sad to hear that after giving the [P]iston 6 help, 2 of them are now tested positive of the [COVID-19],” Cruz wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“Due to this we immediately did rapid testing to ensure our safety as well as our family,” he added, accompanied with photos of the test results.

In his post last Saturday, Cruz revealed that he had reached out to the drivers of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide and gave them sacks of rice.

The PISTON 6 drivers were arrested for simple disobedience and detained in Caloocan City for at least six days earlier this month after staging a protest along EDSA-Monumento to call for the resumption of operations in Metro Manila

Atty. VJ Topacio, the lawyer of one of the drivers, confirmed that two of the drivers tested positive and was disclosed by Caloocan 2nd district Rep. Egay Erice in a Facebook post.

Erice, however, did not reveal the identities of the patients but 72-year-old Elmer Cordero, the oldest among the drivers, reportedly tested negative.

Other members of the PISTON 6 were Severino Ramos, 59; Ruben Baylon, 59; Arsenio Ymas, 56; Ramon Paloma, 48; and Wilson Ramilla, 43.

The six drivers were set free after their camp posted bail with the help from several donations.

