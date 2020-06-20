Caloocan City village chief gunned down

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JOSEPH ALMER PEDRAJAS

A barangay chairman was shot dead while on his way home in Caloocan City midnight Saturday.

The victim was identified as Gally Dilao, chairman of Barangay 151 in Caloocan.

A police report said Dilao was walking on Progreso St. on his way home from a birth anniversary party when five men wearing masks onboard three motorcycles arrived and opened fire at the victim.

Dilao was taken to a hospital by barangay “tanods” or watchmen where he was declared dead.

Caloocan Mayor Oca Malapitan condemned and was saddened by the incident.

“Ngayong umaga ay isang masamang balita ang bumungad sa atin matapos nating malaman ang walang habas na pagpatay kay Barangay 151 Chairman Gally Dilao,” Malapitan said.

“Labis nating ikinalulungkot ang pangyayaring ito. Si Kapitan Dilao ay hindi lamang isang tapat na lingkod-bayan kundi isa ring mabuting kaibigan.”

Malapitan said he has ordered the city chief of police Police Col. Dario Menor to immediately launch an investigation on the incident to give Dilao justice.

The Caloocan mayor said the victim is a close friend since he was a congressman.

“Congressman pa lamang ako ay personal nang malapit sa akin si Kap. Dilao,” Malapitan said, adding that Dilao is a loving person, a good friend, and a generous leader.

Malapitan has condoled with the victim’s family and said he will pray for justice and peace for Dilao.

“Ang mga alaala at pagmamahal mo sa lungsod ng Caloocan, higit na sa iyong mga taga-barangay ay mananatili sa aming mga puso. Maraming salamat sa iyo, Kapitan Gally Dilao!” Malapitan said.

comments