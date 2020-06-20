Dexamethasone misuse may cause obesity

Health authorities warned the public that the misuse of steroid drug dexamethasone may cause adverse effects, reiterating that there remains no proven treatment for COVID-19.

Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they have received reports that dexamethasone is being sold online.

“Muli, nais po namin linawin ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan hindi po ito lunas sa COVID-19 at kami po ay nagbibigay ng babala sa unregulated use o paggamit ng gamot na ito ng walang payo at prescription ng doktor,” said Vergeire.

“Marami po kaming ulat na natanggap na ito ay binebenta sa social media at sa mga online platforms. Pinapaalalahan po natin ang publiko na ito ay pinagbabawal,” she added.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory on the use of dexamethasone.

“The drug should be only dispensed by licensed establishments to patients with valid prescription. The sale of unregistered dexamethasone or sale of the drug without valid prescription or through online platforms is strictly prohibited,” it said.

According to the FDA, some of the adverse effects that may be experienced due to unsupervised or misuse of the steroid drug include immunosuppression or impairment of the body’s ability to fight infections; gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcers; electrolyte imbalance; osteoporosis; muscle weakness; poor wound healing; prolonged use of the drug may cause suppression of growth among infants and children, and obesity. (Analou de Vera)

