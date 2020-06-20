Let athletes train – Araneta

By Nick Giongco

Almost on bended kness, Tokyo Olympics chief of mission Nonong Araneta

is asking the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that football players be allowed to start training as a couple of the Philippines’ neighbors in the Southeast Asian region have actually done so.

“Vietnam and Malaysia are already back in play,” said Araneta, who heads the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Though noting that Vietnam’s fight with COVID-19 was successful, Araneta lamented that the country should have followed Vietnam’s strategy in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak early on.

As for Malaysia, Araneta stressed that the situation of the Philippines and Malaysia were almost the same a few months during the onset.

“But now, Malaysia is back,” he said.

Araneta is likewise pleading that training in some other sports be permitted.

they are going to practice safety measures,” said Araneta.

“If the public, workers are being allowed to go back to work and spend eight hours in a room, commute in public vehicles, the athletes should also be allowed to practice for just a few hours.”

Araneta said the PFF had submitted its report to the IATF last May and was targeting to resume the training by July.

Araneta said the IATF has yet to act on his request although he has been diligently discussing the matter with fellow sports officials in the hopes of finding a solution.

“The athletes I talked to are raring to train and they know how to conduct themselves during training,” he added.

