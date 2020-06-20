Palace appeals: Stay at home this Father’s Day

Malacañang yesterday urged the public to celebrate Father’s Day today at home to avoid getting COVID-19.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque greeted every father on their special day but sked the public to celebrate at home despite dine-in services being allowed in areas under the general community quarantine.

Roque reminded the people that the threat of COVID-19 is still very much present.

“Wala pang bakuna, wala pang gamot, ang tanging magagawa lang po natin mapabagal ang pagkalat ng sakit,” he said over State-run PTV-4. “Homeliners muna tayo, social distancing, good hygiene, at manatiling malusog,” he added.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will soon conduct a preliminary review of data to determine the fate of the quarantine in the Philippines.

“Lahat po ‘yan ay nakabase sa datos, nakabase sa siyensiya. Tayo po ang magdedesisyon kung ano ang mga mangyayari sa ating lugar,” he said.

“Nakikiusap po kami, kung hindi talaga kinakailangang lumabas, maging homeliners. Magsuot ng masks, manatiling malusog, maghugas ng kamay, gumamit ng mga disinfectants, at mag-observe ng social distancing,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Catholic Church leader paid tribute to all fathers “for their sacrifices and great effort to provide for the family and at this time of a pandemic, for helping keep the family safe” on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Balanga Bishop Ruperto C. Santos prayed for all fathers “to be safe amid the threat of the coronavirus as they try their best to provide for their families.”

“I am praying for the protection, safety, and well-being of all fathers,” he said.

Santos called on children “to show their fathers in words and in deeds how grateful they are for all their hard work for the family and how much they are loved.”

“Always be there for your father and watch over him especially in his old age as he supported and watched over you when you were younger. Fathers sacrificed their youth and their strength to provide for their families. Love him more and more each day. Give him time in his hours of need. Pray for his health, safety from all accidents and dangers, strength from all temptations, and the ability to cope with this crisis,” the bishop said. (Argyll Geducos and Christina I. Hermoso)

