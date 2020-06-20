Renovated Lagusnilad Underpass unveiled soon

People going to Intramuros from the Manila City Hall will no longer have to pass through a run-down underpass as a renovated Lagusnilad is set to be unveiled to the public “in the coming weeks,” Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said.

“May krisis man o wala, tuloy ang gobyerno. Soon, we will unveil the new Lagusnilad Underpass,” Domagoso wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook Live last Friday night, Domagoso gave a glimpse of what the new underpass would look like, as work to renovate it finally resumed after three months of lockdown.

“’Yung famous na underpass dito sa tapat ng City Hall, nakita niyo ‘yung update, malapit na matapos. Kahit ako nagulat na ganyan kalaki ‘yan,” Domagoso said.

The newly renovated underpass features vertical gardens and decorative stone tiles. “Kaakibat po ito ng ating adhikain tungo sa malinis, panatag, at maaliwalas na Maynila,” Domagoso said.

He said they used non-skid tiles for its flooring, so people, particularly the elderly, will not slip during the rainy season.

The renovation of the underpass is part of Domagoso’s plan to make Manila a green city. “I promise you, we will open more green space…’Yan po ay regalo nama sa inyo,” he said. (Joseph Pedrajas and Gabriela Baron)

