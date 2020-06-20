‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse in PH on Fathers’ Day

The annular solar eclipse will awe Filipino skygazers as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun today, which also happens to be the summer solstice.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the eclipse dubbed the “ring of fire” will be observed as a partial solar eclipse in the Philippines, with the northernmost areas having a better view.

He said “good” weather due partly cloudy to cloudy conditions is expected this afternoon when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun.

This will give Filipinos a good view of a significant event as astronomers said the annular solar eclipse that falls on the summer solstice will not be happening again until June 21, 2039.

PAGASA said Philippine nights will be at their shortest and daytimes at their longest during the summer solstice that is occurring today.

“The northern most areas of Luzon will have a good view of the partial solar eclipse, having an eclipse obscuration of up to 91 percent, while the Visayas and Mindanao areas’ eclipse obscuration rangers from 52 to 66 percent and 43 to 58 percent, respectively,” PAGASA said.

An eclipse obscuration refers to the fraction of the Sun’s surface area occulted or covered by the Moon. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

