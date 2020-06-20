Topex: Budget a big factor in bubble setup

By JONAS TERRADO

Phoenix Super LPG assistant coach Topex Robinson has expressed reservations about the bubble concept which was proposed by Richard del Rosario of Ginebra.

“I’m not sure if it will be applicable in a Philippine setting,” Robinson said. “Obviously, the budget’s gonna be a big factor and yun yung isang bagay that we really have to consider,” said Robinson during a recent “Kamustahan” episode of the PBA.

Under Del Rosario’s proposal, all teams will be isolated in hotels and small arenas during a two-month period in order to complete the season.

The bubble setup is the same thing being planned by the NBA where 22 of 30 teams will stay at the Walt Disney World in Orlando to resume the season.

“Another thing, obviously, is also the health din. At this very early stage of COVID, I think it’s gonna be a big risk. If you’re gonna do it sooner than what’s really been told by the government, because I mean numbers don’t lie, it’s really going up and yung risk kasi niya is really alarming.

“Obviously, we wanna bring entertainment or we wanna bring back basketball, but I think ang priority pa rin is health e. Yun pa rin main priority because we don’t want to put ourselves and our families’ health at risk if we are going to do it right now.

“For now, I don’t think it’s gonna work for us, but I know in the soonest possible time, the PBA’s doing something to bring it back para sa mga sumusubaybay sa atin,” added Robinson.

Ginebra’s Olsen Racela echoed Robinson’s sentiments.

“Kami naman kasi gusto namin makapaglaro na ulit at ang mga tao rin gusto nang manood ng games sana ng PBA,” said Barangay Ginebra San Miguel assistant Olsen Racela in the recent “Kamustahan” episode of the PBA.

“But the important thing is safety first, kasi as basketball players, health ang unang pinagkakaingatan at yun ang puhunan natin,” added the former San Miguel Beermen star.

The PBA is eyeing a resumption of team practices early next month if the Inter-Agency Task Force approves the proposed health guidelines set during the Board of Governors meeting last June 3.

