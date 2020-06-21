Criticisms to ignore or to consider

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA



BIG companies, including giant food chains, encourage customers to give their feedback. Even receipts bear the statement, “Tell us what you think” – or something to that effect. Businesses acknowledge the importance of letting their customers know that their opinions are valued. This affects product and service improvement, customer retention, and increase in revenues.

There are times in our personal lives when feedback is also necessary. Some of our actions and responses are so habitual that we may be oblivious to their effects, so when a friend or relative finally musters enough courage to point it out, we get offended. Maybe we consider the remark as unsolicited or untimely –given when we were tired and stressed. Perhaps the matter is what we deem as purely personal and out of anybody’s business. There are indeed people who go beyond boundaries. That’s what nosy and meddlesome individuals do. Bullies also do that.

In what context was something said? What was the situation? Was it mentioned out of the blue, or just to attack and insult you? Is it a response to an action which may cause harm or conflict?

We are quick to condemn, but are we always aware of the consequences of our actions? There are times when we need to welcome criticisms. Not all of them are given to hurt and destroy us.

Stop, and avoid reacting right away. Some criticisms deserve to be ignored and forgotten. Others deserve to be considered. Know the difference. People who want to improve and to co-exist in a peaceful way also pause to evaluate what others tell them.

“An acquaintance merely enjoys your company, a fair-weather companion flatters when all is well, a true friend has your best interests at heart and the pluck to tell you what you need to hear” (E.A. Bucchianeri).

