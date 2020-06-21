Gordon: Someone wants Duque’s post

Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday expressed belief that there are some individuals targeting the position of Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Gordon, in an interview over GMANews TV, hinted at this possibility when asked to weigh in on the Ombudsman’s investigation on Duque and other officials over allegations of corruption in connection to the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Red Cross chief pointed out that even powerful nations have had their own struggles with the pandemic, that is why he believes replacing Duque while the government is in the middle of the crisis could do more harm than good.

“Ang problema lang natin dito, kapag may mga ganyan na imbestigasyon, mukhang may mga umaasinta sa puwesto. Lalo na ngayon, maraming pera ang DoH, marami ring pera ang PhilHealth, kaya siguro sinusundut-sundot ng iba ‘yan. ‘Yan lang naman ang haka-haka ko,” he said.

“Merong mga issues definitely. Nobody is perfect. Pero sa tingin ko, kapag ginagawa ‘yan, usually merong umaasinta doon sa position,” the senator added.

Gordon shared Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go’s view it is hard to “change horses midstream” especially if they have to start all over again.

“Magpapalit ka basta-basta eh hindi naman basta makaka-agwada ‘yan unless talagang siga ang ilalagay diyan at berdugo kung tutuusin mahirap ayusin iyan,” Gordon stressed.

Gordon said the issues being hurled against Duque are also being experienced by the PRC, particularly issues regarding the delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases.

“Kami rin mismo sa Red Cross, hirap na hirap kami diyan,” he said.

