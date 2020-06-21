Gov’t to fund PH participation in ‘Solidarity Trials’ next year

The government has committed to set aside funds for the country’s participation in the “Solidarity Trials” launched by the World Health Organization to find an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The Philippines has also asked for equitable access to the global vaccine supply as it agreed to participate in the WHO-led clinical trials based on the latest resolution issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases.

Amid the unprecedented threat of the deadly disease, the WHO recently launched a massive study to search for potential coronavirus treatment by comparing different methodologies across the world.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 8.7 million people across the world and left 464,000 dead based on the global tracking by Johns Hopkins University. In the Philippines, the confirmed cases have soared to 29,400 while the deaths reached 1,150 as of June 20.

Under Resolution No. 47, the IATF said the fund allocation for the WHO-led vaccine trials will be included in the proposed budget of the Department of Science and Technology for next year.

It has adopted the recommendation on “the allocation of the necessary funding for the participation in the said trials to be proposed in the 2021 budget of the DoST.” It, however, did not state the budget amount for the vaccine trials.

This is among the three recommendations of a sub-Technical Working Group on Vaccine Development recently endorsed by the IATF “as part of the efforts of the government to partake in the global action in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.” The task force held a virtual meeting last June 19.

The IATF in the resolution expressed support for “the participation of the Philippines in the World Health Organization Solidarity Trial for a COVID-19 vaccine provided that the Philippines will have an equitable access and a secured portion on the eventual global vaccine supply.”

The task force also endorsed the creation of a separate panel to provide technical support for local pharmaceutical companies. The body will be placed under the sub-Technical Working Group on Vaccine Development.

As of June 10, President Duterte said there are 260 patient-participants from the 24 hospitals that are participating in the WHO Solidarity Trials. The data about the clinical trial was included in the President’s 12th weekly report to Congress last Monday. (Genalyn Kabiling)

