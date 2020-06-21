Mass gatherings in HEIs now allowed

The government has finally overturned its earlier decision to prohibit mass gatherings in higher education institutions, saying such activities are now allowed as long as they adhere to safety and health protocols.

Based on Resolution No. 47 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, mass gatherings in HEIs can now take place.

“Mass gatherings in HEIs shall follow the existing guidelines under the modified general community quarantine,” the IATF said. “The prohibition on mass gatherings in HEIs is hereby deleted,” it added.

The IATF has agreed to allow mass gatherings under MGCQ but only at 50 percent seating capacity to ensure that physical distancing is observed.

These include religious activities, entertainment activities such as theaters and cinemas, and sports activities, among others.

The IATF has allowed HEIs to conduct face-to-face classes but at limited capacity in areas under the MGCQ.

However, they should still comply with minimum health standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Malacañang had earlier announced that HEIs can open as early as August 2020 as long as they utilize flexible learning arrangements.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque had said that the opening of classes in college will be based on education delivery mode:

– HEIs using full online education can open anytime.

– HEIs using flexible learning can open anytime in August 2020.

– HEIs using significant residential (face-to-face/in-person) mode can open not earlier than Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under the general community quarantine.

– No residential (face-to-face/in-person) classes until Aug. 31, 2020.

– According to Roque, private HEIs are encouraged to change their academic calendar and open in August 2020.

The IATF has adopted the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan of the Department of Education which entails the reopening of classes on Aug. 24 and will end on April 31 for K-12 Basic Education.

President Duterte has strongly opposed allowing students to have face-to-face classes while there is no vaccine or cure yet for COVID-19. DepEd has resorted to the implementation of blended learning which utilizes the Internet and broadcast media.

Roque said that chances of allowing face-to-face classes in for K-12 Basic Education were still slim but said the President can still change his mind as the opening of classes was still two months away.

“Hayaan ninyo po, never say die ‘no. Pagdating naman po ng Agosto, titingnan natin ang datos kung gaano karaming lugar ang nasa new normal na at ibibigay natin uli ‘no ang suhestiyon na baka naman pupuwede nang mag-face-to-face doon sa mga new normal,” he said. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

