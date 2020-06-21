New Kapuso Jose Sarasola

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

FIL-SPANISH chef and actor Jose Sarasola is now officially a Kapuso as he signed an exclusive contract with GMA Artist Center.

According to him, transferring to the network is an exciting time for both his cooking and acting careers.

“I’m very happy and excited for another challenge, since I want to do more in my career in terms of enhancing my cooking profession and striving to be a celebrity chef as well.”

He added, “I don’t want to leave my acting career behind because I still want to do more roles that would make me better.”

Jose is determined to give it his all in this new chapter of his showbiz career. He shared that he is eyeing to have his own cooking and travel show in the future where he can showcase his talents.

GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer expressed the management’s eagerness to maximize what Jose can bring to the table.

“We will focus on honing his different talents. We can see how passionate he is in learning more. We look forward to all the opportunities we can give him.”

