AFP response vs COVID-19 pandemic lauded

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

NINE out of 10 or 90 percent of households in Metro Manila are satisfied with the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ response to the coronavirus disease pandemic, a recent survey has found out.

The non-commissioned public satisfaction survey, conducted by RLR Research and Analysis Inc., the results of which were disclosed by the military yesterday, measured the response of several government agencies in addressing the health crisis.

A total of 1,275 household heads from Metro Manila were surveyed via computer-assisted telephone interview from May 14 to June 2 and employed interviewers tasked to recruit respondents.

About 20 percent of the interviews were back-checked and 10 percent of interviewers were supervised via three-way calls, RLR Research and Analysis Inc. said.

