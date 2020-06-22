Another GenSan boxer eyes stardom

By NICK GIONGCO

Super-featherweight Mark Bernaldez, a stablemate of new sensation Mike Plania, becomes the second Filipino fighter to enter the ring during the coronavirus era when he faces Albert Bell of the US in an eight-round catchweight clash at 132 lbs on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Just last week, Plania grabbed the spotlight by shocking world No. 1 Joshua Greer in their bantamweight brawl at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Bernaldez, also from General Santos City like PLania and Manny Pacquiao, has vowed to make Bell a stepping-stone to his dream of gaining major inroads on American soil.

Bell, who packs a 16-0 card with five KOs, appears to be a formidable foe.

The Ohio native has a six-inch height advantage over the 5-6 Bernaldez, who sports a 20-3 slate with 14 KOs.

Before turning pro in 2013, Bell was an amateur standout., having won almost all major national tournaments in the US.

Bell was on the cusp of making it to the US team to the 2012 London Olympics but lost in the Olympic trials.

For Bernaldez, the Bell showdown will be his fourth fight in the US.

To get ready for Bell, Bernaldez camped out with Plania in Miami, Florida.

“Just like Mike (Plania) I am entering the ring as the underdog and maybe (this is) an acid test fight for their undefeated prospect. However that is also the way I see him. Another stepping-stone for bigger fights in the future. I will do everything to take home the win,” said Bernaldez in a statement released by his chief handler JC Mananquil.

