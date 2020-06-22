Deduplication delays SAP2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

*

MALACAÑANG assured the public yesterday that the distribution of the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program will be faster once the Department of Social Welfare and Development finishes the deduplication of beneficiaries.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the explanation after it was revealed in his presser that there was no change in the number of beneficiaries paid under SAP2 since it started last week.

According to Roque, the distribution of the cash aid was taking a while as the DSWD was still validating the list of beneficiaries after discovering that there were duplicates.

“Inaayos lang po ‘yung issue on duplication of beneficiaries. ‘Yan po ang nagpapatagal,” he said.

The Palace official, however, assured that the distribution of SAP 2 will be faster once the deduplication process is completed since most subsidies will be transferred electronically.

“‘Pag natapos na po itong proseso na tinatawag nilang deduplication, mapapabilis na po ang proseso,” Roque said.

“Dahil automated po ang paglipat ngayon ng mga pondo, it will only take two days,” he added.

DSWD Undersecretary Rene Paje had earlier said that the agency found out 22,000 duplicate beneficiaries in its list of recipients for SAP2.

Roque said that 1.3 million families who are beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program have been paid.

He said the distribution of the subsidy program started in Baguio City for the families who were left out from the first tranche or were waitlisted. The five million additional families will likewise be included in the second tranche of the SAP.

He said the distribution of the subsidy program started in Baguio City for the families who were left out from the first tranche or were waitlisted. The five million additional families will likewise be included in the second tranche of the SAP.

The following areas are included in the distribution of the second tranche of the cash aid – Benguet, Pangasinan, Region 3 (except Aurora), NCR, Region 4-A, Albay, Iloilo, Bacolod City, Cebu, Zamboanga City, and Davao City.

comments