Multi-titled volleyball coach now cancer-free

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb is now cancer-free.

This was announced Sunday’s Father’s Day celebration by Gretchen Ho through her website Woman in Action, recalling Gorayeb’s journey in battling cancer.

Last year, Gorayeb was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer found in a type of white blood cell called plasma cells. Plasma cells create antibodies for germs and infections.

He started chemotherapy late 2019 and was confined in the hospital for two months. He had eight cycles of chemotherapy and continuous dialysis for four months.

“Meron akong serum test about a month ago, lumabas dun na negative na ako sa lahat. Parang zero. Cancer free na. Wala nang signs wala na akong lesions sa buto ko,” Gorayeb said.

“Siyempre, yung doctor ayaw pa rin niya sobra maging confident. July 1 ang last session ko. A week after nun, magpapatest ulit ako. ‘Pag nag negative uli dun maintenance na lang ako. Hopefully, ‘wag nang bumalik.”

But his doctor warned him to take extra caution since he’s still under monitoring for creatinine and hemogoblin count.

“Yung doctor ang sabi niya sa akin, ‘Hindi namin akalain na mabubuhay ka pa coach, kasi wala kaming nakita yung pinagdaanan mo na nabuhay nang ganyan. Mag-ingat kang maigi. Sana wala na talaga’. Kasi natatakot sila. Baka madapa ako. Mabali buto ko.”

Last January, Gorayeb was on his way to recovery and attended Fille Cainglet-Cayetano’s 30th birthday party with her former players. In Ho’s tweet last January, Gorayeb was seen walking with the help of a crane.

The local volleyball community raised, through a concert last November, raised funds for Gorayeb’s recovery.

Gorayeb has coached volleyball stars like Ho, Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, Denden Lazaro, sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, and Gretchen Soltones.

He also mentored the national team in 2013 and 2015, the women’s team of Ateneo de Manila University and National University in the UAAP and currently San Sebastian College-Recoletos in NCAA.

Gorayeb holds 22 women’s volleyball titles highlighted by 11 straight NCAA championships with San Sebastian from 1986 to 1997.

