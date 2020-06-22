Raising funds during the time of COVID-19

BY ATTY. IGNACIO R. BUNYE

*

EVEN during the time of COVID-19, BPI Capital Corp., today’s leading investment bank in the Philippines, continues to ramp up its fund-raising for corporates as well as the government.

Starting Jan. 23 and all the way up to March 27, BPI Capital helped raise a total of P400 billion in Peso Bond and Corporate Notes and $1 billion in US Dollar Bond and US Dollar Hybrid Security. In these deals, BPI Capital acted either as Joint Lead Arranger and Sole Selling Agent, Joint Lead Issue Manager, Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, Joint Co-Arranger, Joint Lead Underwriter and Bookrunner, or Joint Domestic Manager.

BPI Capital President Rhoda Huang announced that BPI Capital successfully arranged the following deals, in the order of issue date, all with overwhelming demand:

Jan. 16 – Aboitiz Equity Venture – $400 million USD Bond, 10Y.

Jan. 23 – Jollibee Foods Corp. – $600 million US Dollar Hybrid Perpetual Security, NC5.

Jan. 24 – Bank of the Philippine Islands – P15.3-billion Peso Bond, 2Y.

Feb. 11 – Bureau of Treasury Retail Treasury Bonds – P310 billion, 3Y.

Feb. 21 – Megawide Construction Corp. – P5-billion Corporate Note.

March 5 – Cebu Landmasters Inc.- P8-billion Corporate Note, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y.

March 10 – San Miguel Food and Beverage – P15-billion Peso Bond, 5Y, 7Y.

March 25 – SM Prime Holdings – P15-billion Peso Bond, 5Y, 7Y.

March 27 – Bank of the Philippine Islands – P­33.89-billion Peso Bond, 1.5Y.

Meanwhile, we received the following breaking news. The Ayala-backed Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is launching the country’s first COVID Action Response Bonds (CARE Bonds) to raise funds in support of local micro, small, and medium businesses (MSMEs) hit hard by the global pandemic. BPI President and CEO Cezar P. Consing said: “MSMEs account for a relatively small percentage of total bank borrowings but a very large percentage of total nationwide employment. Loans to MSMEs go a long way to keeping Filipinos working. To support MSMEs is to embrace the Bayanihan spirit.” The CARE Bonds qualify as “Social Bonds” under the ASEAN Social Bonds Standards in the Philippines. BPI Capital is once again expected to play a lead role in this planned fund raise.

Founded in Feb. 5, 1976, BPI Capital Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands. It has maintained its leadership in the banking and finance industry, making it the most trusted financial partner, transaction advisor, credit sponsor, and financing originator to the most respected names in business and major stakeholders in the Philippines.

BPI Capital recently added the following trophies to its collection: The Banker Deals of the Year 2020: Corporate Bonds (Asia-Pacific) for AC Energy Philippines and Global Business Outlook Awards 2020 Best Investment Bank-Philippines.

SURPISE VISIT FROM THE ‘THREE KINGS’

The Ayala North Exchange (ANE) branch of Bank of the Philippine Islands received recently a morale-boosting surprise visit from BPI’s “Three Kings” – Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala (JAZA), chairman; Fernando Zobel de Ayala (FZA), vice chairman; and Consing.

The ANE branch has remained opened all throughout ECQ. The branch staff was star-struck and overwhelmed as the Three Kings just walked in to meet and greet, inquire about the staff’s health, and the health security protocols in the branch.

Relationship Manager Mara D. Arcilla recalled the visit: “June 9, 2020, became a memorable day for BPI ANE personnel. JAZA, FZA, CPC, and some BPI senior officers paid a visit to the branch. ‘How are you?’ – these were JAZA’s first words as he approached the branch personnel. Simple words yet they left a big impact for us.

“JAZA and FZA signed a poster which says, “We salute our BPI modern-day heroes.” And we had our pictures taken with the bosses. Everyone was really excited and thrilled to have this kind of interaction with them. It was very casual and light and everyone was really in high spirit.

“Their presence made us feel more secured during these uncertain times and we felt really important.

“B-Because

P-People are

I-Important.”

Disclosure: The writer sits in the boards of BPI and BPI Capital as an independent director.

*

