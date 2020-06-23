1 killed, 14 nabbed in Cavite drug raid

BY ANTHONY GIRON

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS CITY, Cavite – A suspected drug pusher was killed on Tuesday when he reportedly resisted arrest during a police operation in Barangay Niog I, Bacoor City. Cavite.

At least 14 drug suspects, including a woman, were arrested by a police team in the operation at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The operation was conducted after the police were able to secure a search warrant. The operating team was composed of officers from the Bacoor police, Police Regional Office (PRO)-IV-A Special Operations Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Cavite.

Bacoor Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Vicente S, Cabatingan identified the fatality as Eduardo Tagala, alias “Wardo,” who was in the police drug watch list.

Tagala died after he traded shots with a police team.

The team also arrested suspects Luis Ballidio, Ralph Anthony Malig, Joshua Delos Reyes, Roger Clerigo Jr., Daniel Ugalde, Diana Rose Estrada, Eduardo Pinto, Alfel Estrada, Romeo Melando Villegas, Bryan Joseph Lintan, Emolfe Ecanza, Kristopher Ferrer, Glenn Guillermo, and Milbert Daigan.

In a report, Cabatingan said the team was able to recover a total of 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000 and one gram of marijuana worth P40.

Cabatingan said that aside from from Tagala, the two Estradas and Pinto, alias “Eddie Boy,” were included in the drug watchlist.

Pinto was also found to be a Special Amelioration Program (SAP) cash aid beneficiary.

Case investigator Master Sergeant Christian S. Rosales said that the 14 suspects were brought to the Bacoor police station for interrogation, documentation and the drug charges filing.

