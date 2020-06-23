Enter through the narrow gate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: MT 7:6, 12-14

*

JESUS said to his disciples: “Do not give what is holy to dogs, or throw your pearls before swine, lest they trample them underfoot, and turn and tear you to pieces.

“Do to others whatever you would have them do to you. This is the Law and the Prophets.

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road broad that leads to destruction, and those who enter through it are many. How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few.”

* * *

How is this metaphor of the narrow gate related to pearls and to the golden rule? The golden rule is clear: “Do to others whatever you would have them do to you.” It teaches that the self is secondary; the disciples are to be other-oriented. Because they are too preoccupied with themselves, the swine do not see the true value of the pearls before them. Becoming more and more other-oriented, therefore, is like entering a narrow gate. It is not easy, but it is the way to a life of deeper meaning and true happiness.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments