NCAA executives call for own ‘bayanihan’

BY WAYLN GALVEZ

Aside from providing entertainment through competitions, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is looking forward to helping not only the athletes but also the coaches and officials who are struggling due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

If the season pushes through, Fr. Vic Calvo of incoming host school Letran said the league intends to help athletes, coaches and officials numbering 5,175 from 10 member schools.

“Imagine the figures across NCAA, from all sports in all schools,” said Calvo, the Management Committee (MANCOM) chairman for Season 96 in yesterday’s online PSA Forum.

“Our target is to help half of the 5,175, which is 2,180. If matuloy ang NCAA 96, possible na mas marami pa ang matunungan natin. Sana matuloy, but it depends on the situation,” he added.

Peter Cayco, Season 95 MANCOM chairman from Arellano University, said that having Season 96 is not just about the league, but more importantly for the good of people concerned.

The league cancelled the remaining events of Season 95 last April and plans to return for Season 96 with four mandatory sports, basketball, volleyball, swimming and athletics in March 2021.

“It’s not just for our own interest but for the interest of the association, as well as players, coaches and officials, including the referees and table officials,” said Cayco at the same online discussion.

Cayco isn’t discounting the possibility of having other sports if the member schools decide to have a tournament.

Calvo said that holding Season 96 would still depend on the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines, and the government decision through the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease – the government’s arm dealing with the health crisis.

While the target opening is March 2021, Calvo said the training of athletes should begin by either November or December this year.

“It still depends of the concerned agencies, the IATF, DEPED (Department of Education), CHED (Commission of Higher Education). Our lawyer is formulating the guidelines,” he said.

