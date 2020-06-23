Rapper pays tribute to Kai Sotto with a mural

About to embark on the next stage of his journey to the NBA, Kai Sotto received an added boost from one of his biggest supporters.

Rapper and court artist Mike Swift painted a mural of the 7-foot-2 Sotto on a basketball court at Swift’s hometown in Barangay Hugom Laiya in San Juan, Batangas.

Like Chooks-to-Go, it was the Batanguenos’ way of showing Sotto that they are with him on his journey.

“Kai is our bunso in Chooks-to-Go. Literally, we saw him grew up in front of our eyes,” said Swift, who has been in Batangas since March.

“For all the hard work Kai has been doing, I wanted to let him know that we are here to support and we believe he will be the first-ever local Pinoy in the NBA. ”

The mural took three days to make by Swift and the Nippon Gang.

On it is a half-body picture of Sotto.

Swift shared that Sotto is a huge fan of Pinoy rap and plans to make one for him.

“Kai is a big battle rap fan as well, and I wanted to show him that we in the Pinoy Hip-hop community support him all the way.”

