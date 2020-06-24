Another Cebu cop dies from COVID-19

Another policeman from Cebu died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the fourth of the four consecutive coronavirus-related death in the Philippine National Police (PNP) from the Central Visayas region.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said the latest fatality was a 45-year-old policeman assigned to the Police Regional Office 7 and was previously assigned to frontline duties before he contracted the virus.

The PNP death toll on COVID-19 is currently at nine out of the 518 confirmed cases.

“The PNP leadership is alarmed at the increasing rate of casualties of police personnel with COVID-19. But we are doing our best to provide immediate medical attention to our police patients and to help keep our frontliners safe,” said Gamboa.

The official earlier disclosed that they are planning to open a COVID-19 testing facility in Cebu for the policemen assigned in the region and their dependents.

Out of the 518 confirmed cases, the PNP Health Service disclosed that 313 of them have since recovered while 160 personnel remain in quarantine facilities, 14 personnel are under home quarantine, and 22 patients are undergoing treatment in medical facilities.

At least 155 policemen were already tasked to return to duty after they fully recovered and passed all the necessary medical examinations for their return. (Aaron Recuenco)

