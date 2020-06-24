DoH eyes to start Avigan trial by mid-July

The Department of Health (DoH) bared Wednesday that they are looking to start the clinical trial of Avigan in the country by mid-July amid the approval delay of the antiviral drug in Japan.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they can start the Avigan trial by the second or third week of July.

“We are just waiting for the ethics committee clearance for this Avigan trial protocol and we would go to the regulatory clearance of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” the undersecretary added.

The health department earlier identified Sta. Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center as the venue for the Avigan trial.

At least 100 COVID-19 patients are being eyed for the trials of the Japanese antiviral, the DoH also said.

While the country is set on conducting trials for the anti-flu drug, Japan in late May gave up on the government’s end-May target for approving the Avigan due to unavailable sufficient data supporting its efficacy.

Vergeire also disclosed that currently, a total of 330 patients have already been enrolled to participate in the ongoing solidarity trial of the World Health Organization to find a cure for the dreaded coronavirus disease. (Betheena Unite)

